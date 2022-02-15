Abbott honored as Corbin school district Difference Maker

CORBIN — The Corbin Board of Education honored Corbin Middle School special education teacher Stacey Abbott on Thursday night as their February Difference Maker. The Difference Maker award is presented to an educator who is making a difference in Corbin Independent Schools and who shares positive work with their schools and community.
Her award reads, “Stacey Abbott has been making a difference for her students by meeting students' needs and pushing them to improve.”
As presented on the award, one of her principal’s said that Abbott works hard to figure out what engages a student best.
“She doesn’t take ‘no’ for an answer but searches for exactly what a student needs to be successful and helps support all children in striving to do their best,” it reads. “Despite challenges, Mrs. Abbott is able to form meaningful relationships with her students, promoting student achievement.”
Abbott, who was virtually in attendance on Thursday night to accept her award, said she was humbled to be recognized as this month’s Difference Maker.
“I love Corbin, I love Corbin schools,” she said. “I tell people all the time after being in a couple other districts that there is no place like Corbin and truly, for someone that’s been on the outside and has come back in, it’s truly a special place and I’m honored, humbled and just so thankful to be recognized for my efforts. I’m just doing what I would do whether there was pay or not, I would take care of my kids.”
Board Chair Kim Croley and Superintendent Dave Cox both noted that they have known Abbott for many years and that she has always been a “difference maker.”
“We wanted to say ‘thank you,’ the students that you serve are special in multiple ways and to be able to engage them and help them do their best is what every teacher strives to do and is especially sometimes challenging in your world,” Croley said.
