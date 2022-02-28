Aaron Lewis brought his Frayed at Both Ends Acoustic Tour to the Corbin Arena on Thursday. Aaron Lewis was originally set to take the Arena stage back in April 2020 but had to be postponed because of the pandemic. | Photo Contributed
Aaron Lewis perform at Corbin Arena
