Pastor James Hodge and community members joined together on the grounds on Frankfort Baptist Church in Whitley County honoring Thursday’s National Day of Prayer. The group remained within social distancing recommendations. Hodge and the others walked the perimeter of the church, praying God’s glory upon the earth, praying for the lost, the churches in the community, elected officials, for an end to the pandemic and for wisdom in re-opening the church houses. In 1988, Congress called on the President to issue each year a proclamation designating the first Thursday in May as a National Day of Prayer, "on which the people of the United States may turn to God in prayer and meditation at churches, in groups, and as individuals." | Photos by Angela Turner

