Pastor James Hodge and community members joined together on the grounds on Frankfort Baptist Church in Whitley County honoring Thursday’s National Day of Prayer. The group remained within social distancing recommendations. Hodge and the others walked the perimeter of the church, praying God’s glory upon the earth, praying for the lost, the churches in the community, elected officials, for an end to the pandemic and for wisdom in re-opening the church houses. In 1988, Congress called on the President to issue each year a proclamation designating the first Thursday in May as a National Day of Prayer, "on which the people of the United States may turn to God in prayer and meditation at churches, in groups, and as individuals." | Photos by Angela Turner
featured
A PANDEMIC IN PICTURES: National Day of Prayer honored while using social distancing
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
May 18, 1945 - Apr 30, 2020 Willard "Red" Jones, age 74 of Brooks, returned to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was retired from Ford Motor Company after 40 years of service and a proud member of UAW Local 862. Mr. Jones was a Master Mason Third Degree. He was preceded in …
Most Popular
Articles
- Laurel County Schools graduation altered following parent lawsuit
- 27-year-old W'burg woman identified as victim in West Ky. 80 crash; 2 others seriously injured, including 3-year-old
- Man arrested for attempted murder after road rage incident in Whitley County
- Stoops says versatile Bowden 'right fit' for the Raiders
- Toyota extends production shutdown, releases 1,800 temp workers
- Community takes time to thank their favorite teachers
- New Kroger testing site to be in Corbin May 12-14
- Gov. Beshear announces second phase of reopening KY’s healthcare services
- Gov. Beshear discusses 10 rules for being healthy at work
- Tri-County factories implementing new procedures
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.