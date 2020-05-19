Local high school graduations looked a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students at Corbin High School and Williamsburg Independent took time last week to receive their diplomas on an individual basis with limited family members allowed to attend, however the accomplishment still supreme. Several local schools are planning a celebration later in the year. | Photos by Angela Turner and Contributed

