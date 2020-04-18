Good deeds and reminders to keep the faith were spread throughout the community this week. Karen White with Corbin Cares dropped off close to 30 lunches that were donated by Mi Jalisco and Mi Casa to employees at Baptist Health Corbin. This is just one of the many acts of kindness that continue in the Tri-County. Other businesses and local leaders are finding unique ways to encourage and remind citizens to keep up the good works and deeds. | Photos by Angela Turner
A PANDEMIC IN PICTURES: Good deeds and helpful reminders spread across community
- By Angela Turner Staff Writer
