While several businesses and organizations have had to shut down, one thing that hasn't stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic are the many community construction projects. From sidewalk and sewer improvements to the addition of a downtown Corbin Splash Pad and the Kentucky Fried Chicken renovation, architects and engineers have stayed busy. | Photos by Angela Turner
A PANDEMIC IN PICTURES: Construction work continues while other businesses have been forced to close
