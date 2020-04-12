The Commonwealth may be infiltrated with the sickness of COVID-19, anxiety and sadness, but in many parts of Whitley County the focus this week was on the reason for the Easter season — hope. | Photos by Angela Turner
Breaking News
featured
A PANDEMIC IN PICTURES: Community shifts focus to the hope of Easter
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Gov. Beshear: Additional $600 federal unemployment assistance to start tomorrow
- First confirmed COVID-19 case reported in Whitley County
- Knox County reports first COVID-19 case
- Baptist Health furloughs employees as patient volume is currently down
- Kentucky is the only state to see this happen with guns amid coronavirus outbreak
- Barbourville mayor, five police officers placed under quarantine
- Fifth COVID-19 case reported in Laurel County
- Second confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in Knox County
- Local law enforcement searching for missing Whitley County teen
- Baptist Health Corbin treating two Laurel County coronavirus patients
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.