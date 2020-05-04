A bright and sunny first day of May welcomed long lines at many banks' drive-throughs as their lobbies remain closed due to the pandemic. While many businesses such as fitness centers, restaurants and schools sit empty, essential retailers such as home improvement stores have witnessed a surge in customers as the weather improves and families are home more to work on repairs and upgrades. | Photos by Angela Turner

