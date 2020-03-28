As we embark on an unprecedented time in history, Staff Writer Angela Turner is going to capture these weeks of uncertainty in photos. Gas prices plummet. Tents are set up where patients can receive physician driven drive-up testing at the Corbin Center. Restaurants have been ordered to close and are left trying to survive with only curbside and delivery services. Non-essential businesses and entertainment facilities are closed and parking lots are empty. Few businesses like hardware stores remain open. Universities and schools are ghost towns as students are now learning from home. | Photos by Angela Turner

