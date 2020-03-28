As we embark on an unprecedented time in history, Staff Writer Angela Turner is going to capture these weeks of uncertainty in photos. Gas prices plummet. Tents are set up where patients can receive physician driven drive-up testing at the Corbin Center. Restaurants have been ordered to close and are left trying to survive with only curbside and delivery services. Non-essential businesses and entertainment facilities are closed and parking lots are empty. Few businesses like hardware stores remain open. Universities and schools are ghost towns as students are now learning from home. | Photos by Angela Turner
breaking topical featured
A pandemic in photos
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Larry Messer, 71, passed away on March 18, 2020. Private services will be held. Care Cremation and Funeral Service.
Most Popular
Articles
- State of emergency declared in Knox County
- Number of COVID-19 tests performed in Ky. difficult to confirm
- Laurel County reports first COVID-19 case
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet opens in Corbin
- London business owner giving back to community
- Mayor Razmus declares state of emergency for City of Corbin
- Gov. Beshear orders all non-life sustaining businesses to close by 8 p.m. Thursday
- GREENER PASTURES: Family takes leap of faith to leave city life for their farm
- Tri-County closings and information
- Funeral services limited under restrictions to stop COVID-19 spreading
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.