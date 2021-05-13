LONDON — He may struggle to remember all the details but Charlie Martin is still very proud of all he accomplished during his time in the United States Army, as he served in three wars and had the opportunity to see the world.
The now 97-year-old Laurel resident was one of the thousands drafted into the United States military as World War II ravaged the globe.
Martin had to leave behind his wife, Bonnie, who he had just married the year before he received the call to serve his country, as he traveled to Camp Joseph T. Robinson for his training in North Little Rock, Arkansas.
Following his training, Martin spent one year in Japan helping with reconstruction after the devastation left behind.
Martin left the military after that time and returned home to his family but upon returning home, Martin found that the job market was sparse and after a year and a half out of the military, he re-enlisted in the Army to help support his family.
During that time, Martin attended flight school in Connecticut for seven weeks before returning to Fort Knox, where he had already spent four years. Martin was sent to Korea to work with the United States Army Corps of Engineers and again did reconstruction from the effects of the war. During that time, Martin said he helped to build roads, buildings and bridges.
In 1960, Martin and his wife, along with their three children, Cheryl, Betty and Jim, were sent to Germany where he served in the 152nd Transportation Detail for three years, doing helicopter maintenance.
“I had to make sure helicopters were running or replace something on them if needed,” he said.
After returning to the states, Martin was sent to Ft. Sill, Oklahoma where he was a 1st Sergeant with the 152nd helicopter unit.
Martin was sent to Vietnam following that assignment for one year before returning to Hunter Army Air Field in Savannah, Georgia, along with his family, where he completed his final 16 months in the Army before retiring in 1968.
After his retirement, Martin and his family made the decision to return home to London for good to help care for Martin’s mother and his mother-in-law.
Martin joined the Gideons International after returning home where he would pass out Bibles around to schools and would share the word of God.
He was a very active member in his church for many years before his health began to decline. Martin was also very much a handyman who enjoyed woodwork and raising his garden.
Martin, whose wife passed earlier this year, now enjoys spending most of his time sitting outside and relaxing with his family nearby.
Looking back now, Martin can’t recall every detail of his time in the Army but he certainly is proud of his service to his country and where his Army career took him.
“I’m proud of what I was able to accomplish in the Army, very proud,” he said. “I got to see the world and met a lot of nice people, some I won’t forget—I may not remember but I won’t forget it.”
