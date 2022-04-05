Nine are vying for the 2022 May Day Tiny Queen title. The candidates are:
Julia Quinn Cox is the 4-year-old daughter of Jonathan and Whitney Cox. Julia enjoys ballet and gymnastics at Gail Fredericks. She also enjoys participating in pageants with American Royal Beauties and is the former 2021 Tiny Princess Kentucky. Corbin Flower Shop is Julia’s host business.
Evelyn Moore DiFebo, is 6 years old and the daughter of Allison Moore and James DiFebo. Evelyn enjoys roller skating, soccer, gymnastics and playing outdoors. She is a member of the First Christian Church youth group. Her host business is Corbin 1Hour Cleaners.
Harper Noelle Ellison, the daughter of Jenny and David Ellison, is 4 years old. She loves to sing and dance to her favorite Disney movies, dressing up, putting on makeup, and going to school. Harper also helps her mommy make T-shirts. Her favorite thing is spending quality time with her family. Whitaker Bank (on Master Street) is her host business.
Roseanna Christine Fields is the 5-year-old daughter of Chase Fields and Megan Williamson Fields. She loves singing, dancing, and acting. Rosie also loves her new baby brother, playing on her farm, her church, friends and family, makeup, parades and trips to Dollywood. Her host business is Lloyd Williams Jewelers.
Khloe Mahan is the 4-year-old daughter of Coty and Kimberly Mahan. Khloe plays soccer, tee-ball, and cheering. She loves to go to church, sing and dance, and reading. Hometown Bank (on Master Street) is her host business.
Whitley Savannah Roaden, 6 years old, is the daughter of Josh and Amanda Roaden. She loves arts, animals and being outside. Hometown Bank (on Falls Highway) is her host business.
Mia Elisabeth Rutland is the 6-year-old daughter of Christian and Elisabeth Rutland. She is involved in the kids’ ministry at her church, Freedom Point Church. She is taking classes in gymnastics, ballet and tap. Mia loves working on arts and crafts and to cheer and dance. Her host business is Whitaker Bank (on Main Street).
Ella Dawn Smith is the 6-year-old daughter of Christopher Zackary Smith and Dr. Chelsea Dawn Smith. Ella enjoys going to Gail Frederick’s School of Dance and Gymnastics along with singing, coloring, and climbing trees. Cumberland Valley National Bank (on Falls Highway) is her host business.
Cary Jo White, 5 years old, is the daughter of Craig and Niki White. Cary Jo enjoys reading, coloring, dancing, and telling jokes. Forcht Bank (on Master Street) is her host business.
