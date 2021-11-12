Corbin Middle School students and staff, parents and other community leaders joined outside of Corbin Middle School on Friday afternoon to show their support for the Corbin Middle School Redhound 8th grade football team. The Redhounds will be playing in the Division 2 State Championship game against Paducah Middle School at 4 p.m. on Saturday at East Jessamine High School. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley

