Editor’s Note: In the upcoming editions, the Times-Tribune will highlight each candidate that will be on the ballot for the June 23 primary election.
89TH DISTRICT STATE REPRESENTATIVE — Mike VanWinkle describes himself as an advocate, philanthropist, civically active, a former youth pastor and athletics coach.
VanWinkle is the Democratic Party’s candidate for the 89th District state representative race. Because he is the only Democrat running, he will not appear on the ballot during the June primary, but he will be on the ballot in the November general election.
“I believe people deserve representation, I am a person that actually wants the job — not to look for other jobs or try to seek higher office or go from scandal to scandal to scandal. My life is scandal-free,” said VanWinkle.
“Our way of life here in south central Kentucky needs to be protected. We need someone who can work across the aisle. I have got as many Republican supporters as I do Democrats because I am a southern conservative-democrat, so I am not someone who is going to vote straight party line,” said VanWinkle. “To get anything done in Frankfort, you have to reach across the aisle and come up with a consensus. I think you have to listen to your constituents, and I think that is something that has been missing in the 89th for at least three years.”
“I want the job because the people’s voices aren’t being heard,” said VanWinkle. “Once they go to Frankfort, evidently they think it is a different world. I am not a career politician. I want to go there to make sure that my friends, my family and my neighbors get representation. That is something that is not happening in Frankfort right now.”
VanWinkle said that while he is in Frankfort, he would make sure the legislators were held accountable.
“I’m there to make sure they are being held accountable for what they do. I am a businessman. I am not running for 15 terms. I am running for election and one reelection, as a matter of fact, I am the spearhead for term limits U.S.,” said VanWinkle. “When I go to Frankfort, I am going to introduce a bill for term limits because the founding fathers never intended for people to become career politicians — you were supposed to go there and do your duty then come home. It is called public service for a reason — not a job.”
He said he was qualified for the position because of his communication skills, his ability to reach consensus and his willingness to serve in the position elected without using it as a platform to seek higher political office.
VanWinkle considers public education, prescription drugs and the economy reopening as the three major planks of his platform.
He said that fully funding public education at the classroom level is essential and would be his top priority.
“My top priority for when I get elected is public education,” said VanWinkle. “We have got to make sure that our children have every tool in the arsenal to make sure they are successful because, without education, Kentucky cannot survive.”
“Our kids are the future — they are the foundation for what Kentucky is going to look like in 15 years, 30 years, 50 years, and the next 100 years. Unfortunately, right now the public school system — the teachers, their pensions, their classrooms, extracurriculars — are all under attack by the current legislators,” said VanWinkle. “We have got to find the funding. That doesn’t mean we cut everywhere else. That means we are going to have to explore additional revenue streams — that is expanded gaming, that is medical marijuana, that is green energy, that is job training and luring additional businesses back into the state — so that we make sure we can fund the public education system. Right now, our kids are falling behind and we cannot allow that to happen.”
As of deadline on Monday, June 8, Robert Goforth, the Republican Party's candidate for the race, had not responded to requests for interviews other than to say, "I don't have a primary." The Times-Tribune made several attempts to contact Mr. Goforth for an interview. Goforth will not be on the June 23 ballot but will appear on the November general election ballot because he is the only Republican candidate in the race.
