It's the only race that you can catch Jesus, an angel, wrestlers, superheroes and candy running through the streets of Corbin. The 12th annual Jack O'Lantern Jog, a four mile run, encourages participants to dress up in costume and the best dressed receive awards as well as the fastest runners. Eighty-seven completed the race on a rainy Saturday morning. | Photos by Erin Cox

