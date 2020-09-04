87 graduates honored as The Gatton Academy's Class of 2020  

BOWLING GREEN — On Saturday afternoon, August 8, graduates representing 43 counties from across the Commonwealth of Kentucky were recognized during The Gatton Academy’s 13th graduation ceremony.
The ceremony took place in WKU’s Diddle Arena, where masks were required and attending graduates and families were strategically and widely spaced to adhere to social-distancing guidelines. The graduation ceremony was simultaneously webcast to honor all graduates and include those who chose not be in physical attendance.
Gatton Academy Executive Director and Mahurin Professor of Gifted Education Dr. Julia Roberts expressed that the ceremony was a celebration for the entire state.
“Graduation at The Gatton Academy presents a time to celebrate graduates, their families, and citizens around the Commonwealth,” stated Roberts. “Gatton graduates are well on their way to being leaders in Kentucky’s future.”
Gatton Academy Director Dr. Lynette Breedlove praised the graduates for their persistence.
“The Gatton Academy Class of 2020 has experienced a senior year like no other. And yet the students have persevered and persisted. While at Gatton they traveled internationally, pursued their interests through research, volunteered in many different communities, and build life-long friendships. When they were forced to return home to finish their last semester, they found ways to continue to learn and contribute to their communities. I am incredibly proud of these students and know they are well on their way to pursuing their infinite possibilities,” stated Breedlove.
Twenty members of the class were selected as National Merit finalists, nine graduates earned National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI-Y) scholarships, and one was awarded the Department of Defense’s SMART Scholarship. Most graduates (89%) participated in faculty-sponsored research at WKU during their time at The Gatton Academy, and 17 completed the school’s STEM + Critical Languages curriculum in either Arabic, Chinese, or Russian. Most graduates (93%) studied abroad while at The Gatton Academy. The graduating class completed a total of 4,773 hours of service during their two years at The Gatton Academy, which is an average of 54.9 hours per graduate.
Following Gatton Academy tradition, the graduating class voted to select two of their peers to speak at the ceremony. Bailey Knight, a graduate from Lexington, and Lorenzo Mahoney, a graduate from Louisville, were selected.
Knight took time to reflect on the rigor of The Gatton Academy and to comment on what his experience taught him. “It’s hard to leave your house two years early, it’s hard to take college classes, it’s hard to have a roommate, it’s hard to leave your old place behind,” Knight said. “But the kicker, what makes it all worth it, is that doing a hard thing, no matter what it is, always leaves you with something.”
Mahoney playfully remarked on his personal growth over the past two years. “The 15-year-old Lorenzo would have been scared, apologetic, and taken everything a bit too seriously. He described his floormates as ‘way too into anime’ and hated the idea of showing up at a dance, even one at a self-proclaimed nerd school,” Mahoney said. “Clearly, that is not the person speaking before you now. The people in this room and those tuning in from across the state are the reason for that growth, and I am forever grateful to them and our time together.”
In lieu of a traditional Commencement keynote, Governor Andy Beshear sent a personal video message to The Gatton Academy’s Class of 2020. Governor Beshear commented on the graduates’ preparation for current challenges. “I’m sure you never expected the end of your final year with Gatton to look the way it has, but the determination that led you to Gatton helped you overcome what we are facing,” he said.
Beshear continued, “The next step you’re about to take is one of the biggest transitions in a young person’s life and you are entering it during these unprecedented times as we fight a global pandemic, but if you ever feel doubt, or uncertainty, or anxiety, remember your time at Gatton has prepared you for this.”
In the fall of 2020, students from the graduating class will attend the following 32 colleges and universities across the United States and the world: University of Alabama at Birmingham, University of Alabama in Huntsville, Brown University, Centre College, University of Chicago, University of Cincinnati, Columbia University, Duke Kunshan University (China), Georgetown University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Indiana University-Bloomington, James Madison University, University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Michigan Technological University, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, Middlebury College, Mississippi State University, New York University, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, Princeton University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Royal Veterinary College, Stanford University, Syracuse University, University of Texas at Austin, University of Texas at Dallas, Ohio State University, University of Toronto (Canada), Washington University in St. Louis, and Western Kentucky University.
Members of The Gatton Academy’s Class of 2020 from the Tri-County:
Knox County: Sarah Pedersen* (Corbin High School)
Laurel County: Ethan Coots (South Laurel High School); Usman Salim* (North Laurel High School)
Whitley County: Caeden Whitaker* (Whitley County High School)
These graduates are recognized for completing two semesters of research with a research outcome that was presented to a professional audience after being accepted through a vetted process OR for completing four semesters of study in STEM + Critical Language pathway, AND documenting 60 hours of service.
* - denotes Gatton Community Scholar
