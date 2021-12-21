CORBN — The spirits of over 75 local children are a little brighter this holiday season thanks in part to dozens of community donations and one church's outreach program.
On December 18, Freedom Point Church of God provided clothing, coats, shoes, toys, books and Bibles to children in need from the Corbin Independent School District. The event which took weeks of planning, organizing and prayer was put together by Whitney Honeycutt and Shonna Sizemore, both members of Freedom Point.
The function proved to be about more than just gifts. Along with Santa and Mrs. Claus posing for photos, refreshments were served and there were opportunities for families to tour the church and interact with members.
Honeycutt said the Christmas outreach was a wonderful experience, providing an opportunity to minister to many people in the community.
“There were so many smiling faces and so many kids who may or may not have had a Christmas gift that we got to provide for,” said Honeycutt. “We hope that as many as possible will accept our invitation to join us for our services and let their children experience our youth programs as well as all the groups and ministries we offer for their parents.”
Laila Honeycutt, a Freedom Point high school ministry student, echoed those thoughts saying, there were so many children smiling and she was so grateful for this experience, getting to devote her time doing something for others this Christmas season.
“I hope some of the teens we got to talk with will come back and see us in the high school ministry soon,” added Laila Honeycutt.
Donations for the event came from “secret Santas” within the church as well as several community partners and donations. And this just helps speak to the overall goal of the church Freedom Point Pastor Sean Disney emphasized.
“Our goal at Freedom Point has always been to be the hands and feet of Jesus extended to a hurting world around us,” Disney said. “Seeing our secret Santa program grow this year to provide an entire Christmas for over 75 children in our community…that’s seeing our faith family being His hands and feet.”
Disney is thankful to Honeycutt and Sizemore for their hard work and dedication in organizing the effort. Sizemore said she is just thankful to have played a small part in sharing love to so many in the community.
“It’s about much more than the gifts…it’s about being the Church,” added Disney.
Freedom Point also provided gifts to about 15 children in their kids connection daycare under the direction of Maggie Webb.
