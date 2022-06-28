TRISPY Awards

TRI-COUNTY — It’s almost time — the winners of the sixth annual Trispy Awards will officially be announced on Thursday.

The Trispy Awards first began in 2016 as a way to celebrate and honor the top high school athletes in Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties.

This year’s Trispy Awards will be conducted virtually once again with a video of the award ceremony to be released on Thursday, June 30, at 8 p.m. on both The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune websites along with both newspapers’ Facebook pages, as well as the Trispy Facebook Page.

A magazine with all the nominees will also be released for nominees, families, and community members to remember what has been a great year in Tri-County athletics.

The magazine will be inserted into all subscribers’ newspapers. Those who are not subscribers to either newspaper may stop by the Times-Tribune and Sentinel-Echo office located at 115 CVB Drive in London to receive a copy.

This year’s virtual event will feature awards in more than 30 categories, including individual awards for each fall, winter and spring sport along with Boys and Girls Coach of the Year, Boys and Girls Team of the Year, Male and Female Athlete of the Year, Lifetime Achievement and a new category for this year called the High School of the Year with the winner receiving a traveling trophy.

Listed below are the fall, winter, and spring sports nominees (nominees are listed in alphabetical order) in each category:

Boys Golf

Lucas Binder, North Laurel

Eli Fischer, Corbin

Brayden Reed, South Laurel

Girls Golf

Kinsley Blair, North Laurel

Kendall Hacker, North Laurel

Kimberlee Helton, Corbin

Boys Cross Country

John Hail, Corbin

Sean Simons, Corbin

Will Stanko, South Laurel

Girls Cross Country

Taylor Allen, North Laurel

Abby Mabe, Lynn Camp

Mary Simons, Corbin

Boys Soccer

Henry Chappell, North Laurel

Chesney Jacobs, Corbin

Jose Torres, Corbin

Girls Soccer

Josie Gill, South Laurel

Olivia Jones, Corbin

Autumn Sawyers, Whitley County

Volleyball

Bailey Brown, Whitley County

Ivy Greer, CHAT

Emma Krutsinger, Corbin

Football

Sydney Bowen, Williamsburg

Austin Johnson, North Laurel

Seth Mills, Corbin

Girls Basketball

Halle Collins, Knox Central

Kallie Housley, Corbin

Hailee Valentine, North Laurel

Boys Basketball

Ryan Davidson, North Laurel

Reed Sheppard, North Laurel

Jevonte Turner, Knox Central

Girls Swimming

Gloria Anderson, Corbin

Belle Chappell, North Laurel

Madison Jones, South Laurel

Boys Swimming

Jonah Black, Corbin

Brooks Dizney, North Laurel

Jason Killian, Corbin

Girls Bowling

Kaylie Farmer, Corbin

Leah Pataki, Corbin

Rylee Petrey, Corbin

Madison Young, Corbin

Boys Bowling

Tanner Davis, Corbin

Noah Giles, Corbin

Mark Prewitt, Corbin

Boys Wrestling

Anthony Colmus, Whitley County

Sam Haynes, Whitley County

Seth Huff, Corbin

Girls Wrestling

Hannah Foster, Knox Central

Ivy Partin, Knox Central

Hannah White, Corbin

Boys Archery

Chaz Disney, Corbin

Tayten Sowders, South Laurel

Logan Tyree, North Laurel

Girls Archery

Jayden Azbill, North Laurel

Addison Metcalf, North Laurel

Ashlyn Osborne, North Laurel

Cheer Team

Corbin High School

Knox Central High School

North Laurel High School

Bass Fishing

Lance Smith & Hunter Bright, Knox Central

Matthew Hinkle & Joshua Cochran, North Laurel

Bracken Castle & Bryson Potter, Whitley County

Baseball

Cameron Combs, Corbin

Kade Elam, Corbin

Caden Petrey, Whitley County

Softball

Ryleigh Petrey, Whitley County

Bailey Stewart, Corbin

Emily Sizemore, North Laurel

Boys Track

Bronson Bates, Williamsburg

Corbin 4x800 Meter Relay runners: John Hail, Noah Bonnell, Connor Messer and Sean Simons

Michael Smith, Barbourville

Girls Track

Lylah Mattingly, Williamsburg

Madison Peace, Williamsburg

Maddie Joe Russell, Corbin

Boys Tennis

Dylan Koen, Corbin

Quinn Maguet, Corbin

Alex Smith, Knox Central

Girls Tennis

Jaron Gray, North Laurel

Lindsay Jones, Corbin

Rachel Morton, Corbin

Boys Coach

Winner will be announced when video is released

Girls Coach

Winner will be announced when video is released

Boys Team

Winner will be announced when video is released

Girls Team

Winner will be announced when video is released

Male Athlete

Winner will be announced when video is released

Female Athlete

Winner will be announced when video is released

High School Of the Year Traveling Trophy

Winner will be announced when video is released

Lifetime Achievement

Recipient will be announced when video is released

