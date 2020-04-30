CORBIN — James Walters, a COVID-19 patient, was discharged from Baptist Health Corbin Wednesday evening after being admitted to the hospital on April 12.
Surrounded by his care team, with staff applauding, the 68-year-old Corbin resident exited the hospital to the strains of "See a Victory" by Elevation Worship. The song reflects his heartfelt feelings about recovering in the critical care unit (CCU) and believing that with the care he was receiving and with God's help he would see a victory over COVID-19. The ceremony, a gentle send-off as the patient reunited with his family, served as inspiration to a staff that had worked tirelessly for weeks to make this recovery possible.
After being in the hospital for over two weeks, with much of that time spent in the CCU, Walters has a new perspective. One of the most difficult parts of being hospitalized with COVID-19 was time spent away from his loved ones including his family and grandchildren.
"I miss my home and my family," he said.
The CCU staff became his friends, family and his source of socialization.
"They did their absolute best. I couldn't have asked for better care," he said.
The staff facilitated Walters FaceTime visits with his son, daughters and grandchildren. But he still missed the hugs of his family and seeing them every day.
"I am pleased to report that Mr. Walters is leaving the hospital in satisfactory condition after a prolonged fight against COVID-19. I am honored to have been a small part of a large team that assisted in his care. This team includes, but is not limited to, nurses, respiratory therapists, subspecialty physicians, pharmacists, laboratory services, physical therapists and environmental services," said Dr. Karl Heinss, one of the hospital medicine physicians who helped care for Walters. "I do want to especially acknowledge the Baptist Health Corbin nursing staff in their daily care of him requiring hours of close contact. I also want to thank Anthony Powers, our hospital president, and all of the administrative staff for their efforts in planning for a pandemic. This planning was the foundation for the success that we see today."
"This success is attributed to our planning, teamwork and the constant work from everyone who is involved in the care of our patients and keeping our hospital clean and safe," Baptist Health Corbin President and CEO Anthony Powers said. "Our community has done a great job social distancing and doing their part in flattening the curve so our hospital has not been over capacity."
As a patient, Walters has learned of the toll COVID-19 can have on the body and the pain it can bring.
"People need to be diligent and to remember the seriousness of this disease," he said. "I understand that staying safe at home might be a sacrifice, that being out of work is a sacrifice, but it is for the good of your family and the community."
