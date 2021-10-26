GRAY - Cumberland Valley Electric played host to Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, officials from Shaping our Appalachian Region (SOAR), other state and local leaders Monday, as the electric cooperative celebrated a $50,000 grant dedicated to welcoming Kentucky’s electric co-ops into the state’s last mile of high-speed internet expansion efforts.
The funding is through an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) POWER grant, which provides federal resources to help communities and regions that have been affected by job losses in the coal industry. Cumberland Valley Electric is the first electric cooperative in Eastern Kentucky to take a public step forward into the high-speed internet arena.
The funding is possible thanks to a bipartisan effort between state officials in passing House Bill 320 (HB 320) earlier this year. HB 320 essentially sees Kentucky join neighboring states in allowing electric cooperatives to distribute internet services to unserved or underserved households and businesses in the commonwealth. The new regulations allow local internet providers and state-owned middle-mile networks to use electric co-ops’ existing infrastructure.
The new law also allocates $250 million in matching broadband funds to aid in the expansion of rural internet services, a priority of the Beshear-Coleman administration throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Functional internet is as important as electricity in 2021,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman. “Today’s announcement places a deserved greater value in providing every single Kentuckian with fast, reliable internet and building an economy of the future.”
Coleman said broadband internet could no longer be looked at as a luxury, saying it was the difference in Kentucky’s children being able to keep up or falling behind. She said that the last 18 months have proven just how vital strong, reliable internet access truly is. She made mentions of services like Telehealth, and Kentuckians having to learn and work from home as just some of the reasons why connecting the last-mile of internet to those in rural parts of the state is imperative.
She also spoke about the region’s future and how reliable internet access was vital in bringing in new businesses and economic opportunities.
”It is an absolute necessity, it has become part of our infrastructure,” she said, before later adding, “It is that critical to everybody - to the kids in our classrooms, all the way up to our economic development.”
Rich Prewitt with Cumberland Valley Electric says the co-op has around 23,000 customers throughout the region. He said the electric-based cooperative would never claim to be experts on broadband or on what needed to be done in extending broadband out to the last-mile of those unserved and underserved homes.
“But we are experts on people,” said Prewitt. “We do know the people that are in the rural areas from Letcher County around to McCreary County. We’ve been dealing with those people and their parents and their grandparents and their great grandparents for 80 years.”
Prewitt said that Cumberland Valley feels that if there is an opportunity to help expand broadband access in the region, it should be a top player because of the infrastructure already in place.
Colby Hall, executive director of SOAR echoed Prewitt’s point, saying electric cooperatives would play a big role in helping bridge the connectivity gap in Southeastern Kentucky. But Hall also said that it would take a team effort between local leaders, internet providers, cooperatives and more to expand broadband capabilities throughout the most rural regions in our commonwealth.
“They really know intimately those needs of rural communities,” said Hall on Cumberland Valley. “So it just makes sense when you think about all those poles already out there for them to be involved in the effort, for them to help in the effort to close that gap.”
Hall said his group hoped to use the funds to help “create the right playbook” for Cumberland Valley Electric and other cooperatives in the region in helping in the broadband efforts. He said they would draw from other cooperatives around the state that have successfully implemented similar systems already, as well as other nearby states with already established systems.
“When you look at the surrounding states and the way that the electric cooperatives are involved, there’s a lot we hope to take with these funds and create that playbook specific to starting here in southeastern and eastern Kentucky,” he said. “It’s going to take that team approach for us to get out to every single person that doesn’t have it or doesn’t have enough of it. It’s going to take everybody at the table working together to get it out to them.”
