5 appointed to newly-formed Historic Preservation Board for the City of Corbin

CORBIN — City officials are hoping to help preserve some of Corbin’s most historical landmarks, as city commissioners approved an ordinance to establish the Historic Preservation Board for the City of Corbin during Monday’s monthly meeting.
During a February meeting, the city commission authorized the city’s attorney to draft an ordinance establishing a historic preservation board. Officials explained during that meeting that the board would feature five people including the board’s chairperson.
“The mayor appoints those board members based on their historical knowledge and love for preserving historical buildings in the City of Corbin, specifically those that sit on the National Registry of Historic Places,” explained Downtown Manager and Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen.
During that meeting, Monhollen said establishing a historic preservation board would enable nonprofits and organizations that are trying to save Corbin’s historical landmarks and buildings the opportunity to work with the city in obtaining grant funding.
During last month’s meeting, the commission heard the first reading of the ordinance and on Monday, it was unanimously passed, thus establishing the historic preservation board. Mayor Suzie Razmus also appointed the five members to serve on the board including Steve Moore, Diane Mitchell, Maggy Monhollen, Bob Terrell, Jr. and John Babb.
On Monday, City Manager Marlon Sams informed city commissioners that at around 3 a.m. Monday morning, one of the city’s garbage trucks had caught on fire, burning the entire cab, as well as a nearby salt truck. Sams said the truck would need to be replaced as soon as possible and noted that the insurance would reimburse the city for the cost. The quote for the new truck, which was just under $200,000, was under state contract so it did not have to be bid out.
City commissioners approved the purchase of the new garbage truck. In the meantime, the Whitley County Fiscal Court has offered to loan the city a garbage truck until the new one comes in, which Sams noted would likely be three weeks.
“We’ve really needed a truck anyway,” Razmus said. “I mean, I’m not saying—that’s terrible that it caught on fire like it did but this has been a long time coming.”
Assistant Chief Dispatcher Tracie Rains approached the city commission with an issue going on with the phone systems at the dispatch center, including an expired contract and a much-needed upgrade to the phone systems.
“It recently came to our attention that our contract with Vesta was up in March and not only do we need to resign a contract but we are up for an update,” she said, explaining that if the phone systems are not updated by the end of the year, the dispatch center will begin experiencing repeated crashes of their phone systems. She said the cost would $66,000 including all software and hardware for the updates.
City commissioners voted to allow the city manager to bid out the phone system upgrades and to look at signing a new contract.
Sams also gave updates on some projects happening in the city, including the Miller Park renovations which had been slow moving due to weather. Sams said that fencing is expected to begin in May and concession stands at the park are expected to begin their renovations next weekend.
He also noted that the Master Street project should have a cost analysis for the city to review some time next week and said that pricing and drawings for the renovations of Corbin City Pool, which had to be closed down for the summer due to several issues, are still being worked on.
Monhollen updated the commission on several projects going on in the city, as well, including an upgrade to the outside of Corbin City Hall, including new signage and plants provided by the Corbin Garden Club. She also said that she has been working with the Whitley County Health Department and the Corbin High School Welding Club to assemble seven bike racks to put throughout downtown.
In other city commission business:
-Accepted the resignations of two patrolmen from the Corbin Police Department, including patrolmen Will Stewart and Brentley Patrick.
-Approved a municipal order that established October 31 of each year as the deadline date for the completion and submission of the annual city audit.
-Approved the appointment of Roberta Webb and Dorotha Weber to the Civil Service Board to fill vacancies caused by the deaths of previous members on the board. The two will serve on the board for a three-year term.
-Approved the re-appointment of J. Bill Slosh and Becky Myers to the Corbin Industrial Development Commission, as their terms are set to expire on April 30, 2022. These will be three-year terms.
