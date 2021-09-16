5-0 5K set for Saturday to help Corbin PD's Shop with a Cop program

CORBIN—The fourth annual 5-0 5K run/walk will be held on Saturday in downtown Corbin.
The 5-0 5K is a fundraiser hosted by the Corbin Police Department in an effort to raise money for the department’s annual Shop With a Cop later this year. The Shop With a Cop program helps provide Christmas for underprivileged children in the community.
The 5-0 5K was created when Rusty Hedrick first became Corbin Police Chief five years ago.
“I was getting the guys together to see what ideas they had to help the community,” he said. “We see a lot of needy children in our area, so the thought was to start Shop with a Cop since the Corbin Police Department had never done that before. We took that idea and started looking at some fundraisers to help fund Shop with a Cop and the 5-0 5K came to mind.”
All proceeds collected from this year’s 5-0 5K will go towards the department’s Shop with a Cop.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 5-0 5K was cancelled last year but the Corbin Police Department was still able to help some area children have a Christmas using money leftover from the previous year’s fundraisers.
“We worked with social services to pick our children for us and they were able to give us ages, sizes, names and their interests and we worked with Walmart, gave them that list and they actually shopped for them, gathered the items and then we brought them back to the police department and packaged them,” Hedrick said.
Hedrick said the police department personally delivered gifts to around 35 kids in December of last year.
This year, the police department is hoping to help even more kids and said they are halfway to their goal with fundraising. The hope is that the 5K will help get them closer to reaching that goal, though Hedrick said the Corbin Police Department may have to look at other events to help raise all the necessary funds, such as a police versus fire department basketball game like was done in the past.
“We had the police versus fire basketball game a couple years ago and that really helped out but with COVID, we don’t know what kind of restrictions will be in place,” he said.
Hedrick said there are approximately 40 currently signed up to participate in this year’s 5K but encourages more people to come out this weekend to help this worthy cause.
Those still wishing to participate in this year's race who haven't signed up may register on Saturday before the race begins and will be $30 per person. Packet pickup and race day registration will begin at 7 a.m. on Depot Street and the race will begin promptly at 8 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.