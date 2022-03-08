WILLIAMSBURG—The Whitley County Cooperative Extension Office’s 4-H Youth Development is looking for students in fourth grade and above interested in learning more about livestock and small farms.
Last week, Whitley County 4-H had an interest meeting for a new club that the extension office is hoping to put together with their Small Farm Animal Show and Tell event. Several students showed up for the event on Thursday evening at the Whitley County Cooperative Extension Office in Williamsburg where Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development Lisa Jones said students had the opportunity to build their own dream barn and got to see a baby goat up close, which is just a glimpse of what the new club will entail.
The hope is that this new livestock and small farms club will be able to meet monthly at the extension office or possibly take a field trip to a local farm to help students learn more about different livestock, which Jones said is extremely important as there are a lot of career opportunities in agriculture, particularly in this area.
“We just want kids to learn about livestock and where things comes from because some kids think milk just comes from the store, not from a cow,” she said. “We want them to learn about livestock a little bit more because that is such a big part of our area.”
Jones said the group will be aimed towards students in fourth through 12th grade and said that students do not need to own farm animals in order to participate.
Though several showed up for Thursday’s interest meeting, Jones said many of the students were already a part of their Cloverbud Club which is for younger children and is hoping to find students in fourth grade and above who are interested in livestock and small farms.
Those interested in participating in the livestock and small farms club should look out for the extension office’s April newsletter for meeting information or keep a lookout on the Whitley County Cooperative Extension – 4-H Facebook and Instagram pages.
Other clubs offered by Whitley County 4-H include the Cloverbud Club, which is for 5-8 year olds, and meets the second Tuesday of each month through May, and the Wildly Whitley Nature Club which is for fourth graders and up and is held the second Monday of each month.
For more information, call the extension office at 606-549-1430 or email Lisa Jones at lisa.jones@uky.edu. For a full calendar of extension office events, visit whitley.ca.uky.edu.
