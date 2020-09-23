BARBOURVILLE – A total of 47 Union College student-athletes were named a 2019-20 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete, the NAIA announced on Tuesday.
For the first time ever, the NAIA recognized all of the Scholar-Athlete award winners for all sports on the same day. The national organization unveiled the honorees as part of its 2020 NAIA National Awards Day. Over 10,000 Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes were named along with over 2,000 NAIA Scholar Teams and 22 individual award recipients.
The awards are for the 2019-20 academic season.
Of the 47 honorees, three Bulldogs were recognized twice as they received the award in two different sports. Keenan Lawrence earned the honor in men’s cross country and men’s track & field, while Andres Marques collected the award in men’s soccer and men’s track & field. Lastly, Sara Ledford was named a Scholar-Athlete in women’s tennis and women’s track & field.
The Union softball team led the school in most honorees, landing eight on the list. Women’s soccer had seven to earn the award, and men’s soccer followed with six.
Here are all of the Bulldog honorees:
Baseball – Grant Lohmeier and Matthew Bryant;
Men’s Cross Country – Keenan Lawrence;
Men’s Soccer – Andres Marques, Christopher Samuels, Filipe Barateiro, Giovani Batista, Jack Smith, and Pedro Melo;
Men’s Swimming – Eelyan Shivji, Henrique Saraceni, Oeyvind Junge, and Wiktor Perkowski;
Men’s Tennis – Ewan Mckinnie, Lois Castellon, and Henry St. John;
Men’s Track & Field – Andres Marques, Keenan Lawrence, and Owen Peacock;
Softball – Ariel Dailey, Ashley Sain, Cassie Schuster, Emily Harrison, Halle McCrory, Kayla Sain, Makala Gore, and Marissa West;
Women’s Basketball – Haley Tye and Logan Calvert;
Women’s Golf – Kaycie Bandura;
Women’s Soccer – Hailee Hinthorne; Haley Bush, Kristin Meece, Mariane Moschetta, Paula Delgado, Sarah North, and Vanessa Bernardes;
Women’s Swimming – Elisabeth Kotmark;
Women’s Tennis – Alina Schweizer, Christina Schoener,, Isidora Petkovic, Katie Dotson, and Sara Ledford;
Women’s Track & Field – Sara Ledford;
Volleyball – Emma Haglage, Jehan Abuzour, and Marissa Davis.
