CORBIN — The following Corbin High School junior students were selected for the Governor's School for the Arts: Madelyn Brock - visual art, Jael Sell - visual art, Allie Pennington - architecture and design, and Madeline Lawson - creative writing.
The Governor’s School for the Arts is a 3-week summer residential program held on select college campuses across the state. The program identifies Kentucky’s most talented and creative high school students. The program recognizes a wide variety of artistic abilities.
The GSA selection process varies based on each students area of study. All students submit two recommendations, a personal essay, and a personal question video as well as numerous works based on their area of study.
GSA is an extremely selective program, accepting only 256 students out of 1400 applicants throughout all nine art forms. The GSA curriculum consists of daily seminars, master classes, lectures, hands-on workshops, and off campus field trips. The students have the opportunity to work with professionals in their art field, refine their craft, and prepare for performances and exhibitions. Students are able to attend the program free of charge.
GSA offers several scholarship opportunities to numerous colleges and universities in and out of the state of Kentucky.
