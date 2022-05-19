CORBIN—There is a new 36-mile scenic motorsports trail that starts and ends in downtown Corbin.
The trail, named “I Be Dam,” is one of the recent trails created by the Whitley County Motorcycle Group as a part of the Backroads of Appalachia, a nonprofit organization that helps to create scenic motorsports trails in the region.
“Our office was very excited to release the new I Be Dam motorsport trail,” said Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen. “That will take you from downtown Corbin around the lake, across the spillway and then back to downtown Corbin.”
The new trail begins in downtown Corbin and will take riders 36 miles through parts of Whitley and Laurel counties. I Be Dam crosses over the Laurel River Dam before returning to downtown Corbin.
Monhollen hopes that the new trail will encourage motorcyclists and car enthusiasts to “shop, eat and enjoy everything that downtown has to offer.”
One Corbin restaurant, Icehouse Restaurant and Bar, has already hosted a Bike Night to encourage people to use the new trail with more Bike Nights planned for the future. Monhollen said there are plans already in the works to have poker chips made for the trail, as well.
On Saturday, July 9, the Cumberland Valley Cruise-In will be hosting an organized ride of the I Be Dam trail for their 20th Anniversary Super Show.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Corbin. In addition to featuring hundreds of custom classic cars, muscle cars and motorcycles, the free event will also include fun for the whole family with inflatables, games, food and craft vendors, a petting zoo, train rides and a chainsaw carving demonstration. At 3 p.m., motorcyclists and car enthusiasts are encouraged to take a cruise with the Whitley County Motorcycle Group to enjoy the new trail.
All proceeds from the event will be going to Corbin’s Shop with a Cop.
