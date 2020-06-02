345 new COVID-19 cases reported over two days in Ky.

FRANKFORT — According to a press release from the Governor’s office Monday evening, Kentucky has seen 345 new cases of COVID-19 over the past two days.
“Kentucky has had 131 new positive cases with zero new deaths on Sunday and 214 new cases with eight new deaths on Monday,” reported Dr. Steven Stack, Commissioner for Public Health. “We continue our efforts to expand testing, ramp up contact tracing and urge the public to practice social distancing and wear cloth face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
The Governor’s office is reporting 10,046 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. 9,853 cases have been lab confirmed, while 193 are listed as probable.
Eight additional Kentuckians passed away Monday due to COVID-19. This now brings the state’s total number of deaths to 439.
The deaths reported Monday include an 84-year-old woman from Campbell County; an 82-year-old woman from Gallatin County; a 98-year-old woman from Grayson County; three men, ages 33, 53 and 75, from Jefferson County; a 90-year-old woman from Kenton County; and an 88-year-old man from Logan County.
According to the state’s Cabinet for Health and Family website, there have been 2,274 Kentuckians ever hospitalized because of COVID-19. 457 are currently hospitalized. 940 people have ever been admitted into intensive care, with 90 still admitted. At least 3,232 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus as of Monday.
Kentucky has seen 236,416 total tests performed across the state. Of those, 215,853 were PCR tests, while 20,563 were serology tests.
There were no new cases reported in the Tri-County area Monday. Since cases were first tracked, Laurel County has seen 21 cases of COVID-19. Whitley County has had 11 confirmed cases, and Knox County has had 10.
