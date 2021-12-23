The Corbin School of Innovation, Corbin High School and Corbin Educational Center held their December graduation at Central Baptist Church last week. 32 graduates were recognized during the ceremony for completing the requirements for their high school diplomas. | Photos Contributed
32 graduate from Corbin School of Innovation
