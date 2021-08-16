FLAT LICK, Ky. – A crash involving a Kentucky State Police car resulted in three people being injured on Sunday.
At 3:48 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan was notified by radio communication from Trooper Michael Wilson that he had been involved in a crash.
According to a press release from KSP, initial investigation indicates a 2008, silver Kia Rio driven by Chasity Roop, 34, entered U.S 25E from Culton Hill Road in Flat Lick traveling south into the passing lane.
A 2018 Dodge Charger, driven by Wilson, was traveling south in the left passing lane of U.S 25E. Wilson was unable to stop and avoid the collision with breaking and steering away from the Kia, according to the press release. Wilson struck the rear of the Kia.
Roop had multiple injuries and was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
The passenger in the Kia Cindy Lawson, 46, was transported to Barbourville ARH and later air lifted to University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.
Wilson was transported by ambulance to Barbourville ARH for his injuries and has since been released.
The collision is under investigation by Detective Andy Soltess and a reconstruction pending. Drug use is suspected to be a factor in the collision and criminal charges are pending.
Troopers Don Perry, Sidney Wagner Sgt. Rob Farley, Det. Andy Soltess and CVE Officer Jason Freeman responded to the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.