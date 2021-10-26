KNOX COUNTY - Three men have been indicted by a Knox County grand jury on charges stemming from a murder investigation in July, in which police found the body of Matthew Welsh, 36, at a Hedden Flats Road residence in the Woodbine community. It was later determined Welsh had been stabbed to death.
Joseph S. Masters, 34, of Corbin and Woodbine resident Charles J. McVey, 38, have been indicted on one count of murder for their involvement in the death of Welsh.
In a preliminary hearing in August, Detective William Howard with the Kentucky State Police Department testified that Welsh, Masters, Masters’ wife and others were at a party at the Hedden Flats residence on July 29. Det. Howard testified that witnesses said Masters and his wife eventually left the party, but that he returned with McVey and a third unidentified male with knives and a gun.
Det. Howard said the men duct tapped those still left over from the previous night's festivities and that when Welsh tried to fight back, he was stabbed.
Masters was later located and apprehended at a hospital in LaFollette, Tennessee and was lodged in the Campbell County Detention Center until his extradition back to Knox County. McVey was later found at his father’s residence in Corbin. An investigation into the third man was opened.
The indictment against Masters and McVey also charges them, along with James E. Young, 35, of Corbin, with complicity to commit murder and four counts of kidnapping.
Both Masters and McVey are currently being housed in the Knox County Detention Center. According to court documents, an active warrant of arrest on indictment was issued for Young on Friday.
Others indicted by the Knox County grand jury and their charges include:
-Gary Mills, 56, of Barbourville: Five counts of rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree, two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree
-Wesley Blake Wright, 22, of Dorton, KY: Rape in the first degree
-Phillip S. Carnes, 59, of Corbin: Trafficking in a simulated controlled substance, first offense.
-Larry James Dye Jr., 43, of Barbourville: Bail jumping in the first degree, persistent felony offender in the second degree
-Deidre Barton, 39, of Gray: Possession in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia
-Cornelius Martin Bledsoe, 56, of Barbourville: Four counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree
-Matthew Gerald Dalton, 21, of Berea: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more
-Mark Daniel Halliburton (AKA Daniel Lee Halliburton), 39, of Hinkle: Burglary in the second degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, three counts of assault in the fourth degree, public intoxication
-Dylan General Brown, 29, of Scalf: Theft by deception of the value of $500 ore more but less than $10,000, burglary in the third degree
-Mark Erwin Smith, 46, of Barbourville: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, failure to wear a seatbelt, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of of intoxicants, third offense
-Anthony Lee Smith, 32, of Barbourville: Fleeing or evading police in the first degree, reckless driving, persistent felony offender in the first degree
-Deonna L. Pierce (AKA Deonna Lynn Green), 53, of Middlesboro: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, failure to signal, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense
-William Michael Oliver, 40, of Artemus: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense; operating a vehicle with no registration plate; failure to maintain automobile insurance; failure to wear a seatbelt
-Jeffrey Allen Cox, 45, of Flat Lick: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; failure to wear a seat belt
-Lonnie Joseph Sturdivant Jr., 37, of Trosper: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree
-William Nick Collins, 30, of Barbourville: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; persistent felony offender in the first degree
-Adam Lloyd Grubb, 41, of Barbourville: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) on the first degree, first offense; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to wear a seatbelt; persistent felony offender in the second degree
-Amanda Hammons, 32, of Barbourville: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
-Lori Ann Havelka, 41, of Gray: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia
-Joseph Wayne Holt, 32, of Artemus: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree
-George Jonathon Marcum, 37, of Cannon: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender in the second degree
-Regan Lynn Johnson, 28, of Barbourville: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia
-Jeremy Keith Hubbard, 31, of Barbourville: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; tampering with physical evidence; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second offense; speeding; persistent felony offender in the second degree
-Paige Megan Witt (AKA Paige M. Gray), 23, of Flat Lick: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; tampering with physical evidence
-James Duerell Logan, 42, of Barbourville: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; license to be in possession; careless driving; failure to produce insurance card
-Travis Johnny Smith, 28, of Parma, Ohio: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.