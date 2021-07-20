3 Doors Down and Seether packed the Corbin Arena on Sunday night for a rock show in a busy lineup for the venue this week. 3 Doors Down kicked off the show with their hit "Kryptonite". 3 Doors Down was celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album “The Better Life”. The band played The Better Life album in its entirety, front to back, along with the rest of their hits. Seether opened the show. The Corbin Arena hosted Clint Black on Friday and will host the Harlem Globetrotters Wednesday and ZZ Top on Sunday. | Photos by Erin Cox

