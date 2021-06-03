3 Doors Down coming to Corbin Arena in July

CORBIN — 3 Doors Down, along with special guest Seether, will be hitting the Corbin Arena stage this summer.
The Corbin Arena announced the upcoming concert on Tuesday morning, as 3 Doors Down will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of their debut album "The Better Life" by hitting major markets in amphitheaters across the US for The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour.
3 Doors Down will hit the Corbin Arena stage on Sunday, July 18 at 8 p.m.
"Kryptonite," which launched the band’s career, has become a juggernaut hit across the globe that generations now sing. 2020 marked the 20th Anniversary of their debut, and for the first time ever, the band will play The Better Life in its entirety, front to back, along with the rest of their hits on The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour.
"Especially after the last year everyone has had, I am really looking forward to rocking out and celebrating with our fans this summer. It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since we released The Better Life," 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold said in a press release. "That album drastically changed our lives, and we are incredibly excited to celebrate the 20th Anniversary with our fans by playing The Better Life front to back this summer. It's going to be a blast, and we can't wait to get on the road and see everyone out there!"
Earlier this year, 3 Doors Down released a re-mastered, 20th Anniversary Edition of The Better Life album along with the nine-song "Escatawpa Sessions" as a box set on high-quality 3LP vinyl. The "Escatawpa Sessions," recorded in the band's Mississippi hometown in 1996, features seven demo versions from The Better Life, as well as three previously unreleased tracks. The 3LP box set features a custom lithograph, a six-page booklet with never-before-seen photos and extensive liner notes, and interviews with the band and executives from their label and talent agency. A 2CD and an expanded digital album of The Better Life are also available now, and each feature four new bonus tracks including, "The Better Life (XX Mix)," a new mix by Grammy Award-winning Chris Lord-Alge, "Kryptonite (2000 Acoustic)," "Be Like That (2000 Acoustic)," and "Wasted Me (With Harp Version)."
Tickets will go on sale at The Corbin Arena Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com on Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets will be $45 to $65 with VIP packages available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.