WHITLEY COUNTY - Three individuals were arrested after a search performed by Whitley County deputies in the Maple Creek community turned large amounts of drugs at 7:42 p.m. Jan. 15.
According to a release from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, while searching the premises, deputies were able to seize “a large amount” of heroin and methamphetamine along with several oxycodone, xanax, clonazepam and gabapentin pills. Deputies were also able to seize three shotguns and a large amount of cash, says the release.
According to the arrest citation, Lloyd Scalf, 32, of Williamsburg was found in a camper when deputies arrived. The citation states that Scalf was detained while a search of the camper was performed. The citation states deputies also found a large amount of hypodermic needles, some that had no cap with their points exposed.
“Located inside a stuffed animal on the bed was a large amount of cash, several bags of off-white powder substance to believed to be heroin,” reads the citation, that goes on to say the aforementioned allotment of pills was also found inside the camper.
As a result, Lloyd Scalf was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified) in the third degree, first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified) in the first degree, first offense; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
Likewise, Latashia Scalf, 35, of Williamsburg was also arrested and also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified) in the third degree, first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified) in the first degree, first offense; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
Oma Smith, 53, of Williamsburg was also arrested and charged with two warrants (non-payment of court costs, fees or fines) and possession of a firearm by conceited felon.
All three are being held in the Whitley County Detention Center. Arresting Deputy Sgt. Jonas Saunders was assisted at the scene by Chief Deputy Tim Baker and Kentucky State Police Trooper Donnie Jones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.