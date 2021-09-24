WHITLEY COUNTY - Of the 26 individuals indicted by a Whitley County grand jury this month, 25 were indicted on at least one drug-related offense.
The only person not indicted on drug charges was Andy Salomi, 47, of Williamsburg, who was instead indicted on one count of failure to comply with sex offender registration and one count of resisting arrest.
Others indicted by the Whitley County grand jury and their charges include:
-David Perkins, 44, of Newcomb, Tennessee: Importing heroin, Carfentanil, fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives; three counts of trafficking a controlled substance (heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine) in the first degree
-Jonathan Privett, 34, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; fleeing or evading police in the first degree; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense
-Randy Day, 50, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense
-Timothy Ayers, 32, of Lafollete, Tennessee: Two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine and heroin) first degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) first degree, first offense
-Jordan Hall, 21, of Jellico, Tennessee: Two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine and heroin) in the first degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) first degree, first offense
-Billy Johns, 44, of Williamsburg: Two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine and heroin) in the first degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance (Oxycodone) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense
-Joshua Adkins, 32, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense
-Shawn Dople, 44, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; fleeing or evading the police in the first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; persistent felony offender in the second degree
-Emily Croley, 27, of Williamsburg: Tampering with physical evidence; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense
-Ronnie Holt, 33, of Artemus: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense; giving a police officer false identifying information; driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended
-William Martinez, 40, of Denver, Colorado: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
-Phong Miller, 34, of Woodbine: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; fleeing or evading the police in the first degree; persistent felony offender in the first degree; resisting arrest; criminal trespassing in the second degree
-Jason Lay, 25, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance (Xanax pressed with fentanyl) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; fleeing or evading police in the first degree; persistent felony offender in the second degree
-Tara Sasser, 33, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense
-Billie Jones, 45, of Williamsburg: Three counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, heroin, Gabapentin) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense
-John Jones, 51, of Williamsburg: Three counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, heroin, Gabapentin) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense
-Danny McFarland, 45, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense
-Mark Fuson, 53, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense
-James Anderson, 52, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense
-Whitney Allen, 33, of Corbin: Two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense
-Andrew Stines, 50, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (heroin) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; fleeing or evading police in the first degree
-JC White, 50, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense
-Lora Youngblood, 30, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense
-Melinda Kellogg, 51, of Prestonsburg: Two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and Fentanyl) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense
-Issac Grubbs, 36, of Corbin: Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.