LAUREL COUNTY — An almost 2-year-old died Wednesday morning after drowning in a swimming pool in western Laurel County.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that a death investigation has been opened following the apparent drowning, which occurred around 10 a.m.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that emergency service personnel performed CPR on the 23-month-old victim, and the victim was transported to Saint Joseph London where emergency room personnel continued to try to revive the child, but the efforts were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Laurel Sheriff's Lt. Chris Edwards along with Detective Taylor McDaniel and Detective Robert Reed are conducting the death investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.