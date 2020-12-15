BARBOURVILLE — The Knox County Sheriff's Office arrested 21 individuals on Friday in Operation Winter Frost.
Starting at 3 a.m. Friday, Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith along with several deputies arrested the individuals for controlled substance trafficking and related offenses. These arrests were the result of undercover drug investigations conducted by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
In addition to the arrests, deputies located and seized quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, suboxone, oxycodone, marijuana, various prescription medications, and over $20,000 in cash. Also seized were several firearms from convicted felons.
These arrests are part of Sheriff Mike Smith’s continued crackdown on illegal drug trafficking in Knox County. Operation UNITE and DEA assisted in the investigation. Officers from the Barbourville City Police Department assisted in the arrests. As a result of this undercover investigation, more arrests are forthcoming.
Arrested for drug trafficking charges were:
Doug Asher, age 48, of Flat Lick charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine)
James Baker, age 40 of Bimble charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Julia D. Brock, age 41, of Bimble charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Crystal Edwards, age 42, of Bimble charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Frank Hammons, age 51, of Artemus charged with second-degree trafficking in controlled substance (oxycodon)
Jeremy Hubbard, age 30 of Pineville charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Jimmy Lunsford, age 27, of Barbourville charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Chris Mason, age 33, of Corbin charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Jennifer K. Mills, age 30, of Scalf charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Tony L. Moore, age 52, of Barbourville charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Brian Osborne, age 40, of Artemus charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Terry Prince, age 53, of Barbourville charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (oxycodone)
Shelly M. Rose, age 53, of Woodbine charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Michael Sproles, age 41, of Barbourville charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Derrick Woolumn, age 27, of Barbourville charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Jackie Smith, age 42, of Mooresville, NC, charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, fourth-degree assault
Also arrested during the round-up were:
Freedom Bowling, age 22, of Artemus charged with Contempt of Court
William Hubbard, age 25, of Barbourville charged with Contempt of Court
Jennifer Downer, age 38, of Artemus charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance
Ashley Crawford, age 27, of Louisville charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
