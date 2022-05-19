WHITLEY COUNTY — Whitley County has its new sheriff after Tuesday's primary election, and the Republican nominee for jailer has been chosen.
Retired Kentucky State Police Lt. and current Corbin Independent School Resource Officer William “Bill” Elliotte was elected as Whitley County’s next sheriff, beating out his closest opponent by over 500 votes.
“It’s very humbling,” Elliotte said. “Of course, that’s what we’ve been working for, for the last six or seven months but to see it actually come to light and to actually win by a good margin, it’s very humbling. I’m excited to get started, can’t wait till that day rolls around.”
Elliotte said that he and his chief deputy, Tony Dingess, have already been working on plans for if he won the election and will continue building upon those plans until officially taking office.
“We’re going to be ready to hit the ground running from day one, hopefully,” Elliotte said. “It may take us a few months to really get a good foundation under us but we’re ready to start.”
One of Elliotte’s first goals in office will be to extend office hours for the department, keeping the office open until 5 p.m. on weekdays and opening the first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to noon.
“Then we can adjust if we see there is a need for more than that, we can adjust accordingly,” he said.
Elliotte also has plans to start battling the drug problem in Whitley County and hopes to bring someone involved in narcotics investigation onboard the department, as well as adding a review board for the department to hold officers accountable when incidents or complaints against the office occur.
Elliotte is also asking that the community hold him accountable once he takes over as sheriff of Whitley County.
“I would like to thank all my supporters, my family and my friends,” Elliotte said. “It’s just been an amazing experience. I’m glad the election is over and now I’m just looking forward to going to work.
“We had so many in this race, there were a lot of split votes. Over the next four years, I’m very certain we will win over those voters. We’ve got a plan in place, we’ll be out in the community and the people will see me out in the community a lot. I’m going to be a very accessible sheriff.”
Sheriff
Kenneth E. Mobley – 354
William “Bill” Elliotte – 2,060
BJ Leach – 62
Tim Baker – 1,232
Willard Scott Bunch – 1,513
Jim Thornton – 1,495
Jailer
In the jailer's race for the Republican bid, Jason Wilson took a decisive win with 442 votes over his closest opponent. Wilson will face an independent candidate in the November election.
Matthew Dewayne Leach – 591
Jason Wilson – 2,057
Brandon Duane White – 1,615
Jeff Hurst – 330
Sandra Hoke – 960
Andrew J. Fuson – 1,149
Other election results from the county:
Property Valuation Administrator
Ronnie Moses – 4,287
Herb Petrey – 2,250
Magistrate 1st District
Gary Brock – 498
Scotty Harrison – 1,139
Constable 1st District
Anthony Akers – 619
Lonnie Lee Foley - 970
Magistrate 3rd District
Ted Manton Barrineau – 189
Michael Jarboe – 908
Bob Lawson – 632
Constable 3rd District
Tyler Burdine -50
Justin Oaks – 223
David Rowe – 279
Vancil Moses – 325
Zandell “Sambo” Jones – 377
Jordan Davis – 386
Magistrate 4th District
Raleigh Meadors – 1,138
Arthur Canada – 47
Paul Buchanan – 264
Eugene Smith – 567
Constable 4th District
Andy Moses – 1,613
Carl Allen Wade – 273
United States Senator (Republican nominee)
John Schiess – 134
Tami L. Stainfield – 150
Arnold Blankenship – 191
Valerie “Dr Val” Fredrick – 282
Paul V. Hamilton – 234
Rand Paul – 5,414
Charles Booker won the Kentucky Democratic Primary election for U.S. Senate. Booker is the first Black Kentuckian to receive the Democratic nomination.
“I am beyond grateful and humbled by the overwhelming support we have received from my fellow Kentuckians tonight,” said Booker. “I started this campaign to fight for a bold vision that will improve the quality of life of all Kentuckians, guarantee true freedom and ensure widespread prosperity across the Commonwealth. Tonight, we are that much closer to making this vision a reality. Tonight, we roll up our sleeves to continue the work to win in November and beyond.”
Booker will face Republican Rand Paul in the general election, which will take place on November 8.
United States Senator (Democratic nominee)
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. - 60
Charles Booker – 313
Ruth Gao – 41
John Merrill – 37
United States Representatives in Congress - 5th Congressional District (Republican nominee)
Harold “Hal” Rogers - 5,237
Jeannette Andrews – 318
Brandon Russell Monhollen – 411
Gerardo Serrano – 385
Rich Van Dam – 127
Congressman Hal Rogers released the following statement Tuesday night:
“I am humbled to be chosen as the Republican nominee for Kentucky’s 5th District. It is a privilege to serve in Congress, and I promise to never stop working for the mountains. Joe Biden and his liberal allies may want to destroy our way of life, but I’ll always fight for our pro-life, pro-gun values. This November, Kentuckians can vote to stop Biden and Pelosi and stand up for a secure border, strong law enforcement, and policies that grow the economy."
VOTER TURNOUT
Whitley County Clerk Carolyn Willis said voter turnout in Whitley County was a little lower than she expected with about 25% voting in Tuesday's primary.
Willis said she thought the discussion about fraud in the 2020 presidential election hurt turnout for this year's primary election.
"People were a little concerned of how that presidential election ran, people were uncomfortable with a lot of the states and thinking that votes might have been fraudulent in certain states," she said. "I feel that they feel very comfortable with our county with as many checks and balances as we have here, but I do feel like that did hurt the voter turnout for Whitley County's primary election."
The county also had new voting machines and new polling location options. Willis said there were only minor issues with the new machines, with plug-ins becoming loose and needing to be readjusted.
"We had new voting machines — to be the first time with new voting machines, all the equipment was brand new, different setup, polling locations versus precincts. I think we had an excellent election process," she said.
