WILLIAMSBURG — Judging by reports from city officials, this year’s Gateway to the Cumberlands Jeep Jamboree continues to be among the best in the nation.
Williamsburg City Council member Patty Faulkner reported that the campground was full and how complimentary participants — in 265 Jeeps representing 23 states — were of the city and its “Feels Like Home” motto.
“It was just a great atmosphere,” Faulkner said of the October 20-22 event. “The weather was perfect; to the best of our knowledge, no one was hurt. They really had a great time here and I think they’re all looking forward to coming back next year.…just a really great opportunity to showcase our town.”
Tourism Director Alvin Sharpe noted that many were participating in the Williamsburg event for the first time, something that council members were particularly pleased to hear. Sharpe added the Jeep Jamboree USA organization has added five more trails to next year’s event, slated for October 19-21, 2023.
“It will be bigger,” Mayor Roddy Harrison noted.
