2022 Fifth District Lincoln Club hosts sold-out banquet featuring Sen. McConnell, Rep. Rogers  

CORBIN – On Saturday, the 2022 Fifth District Lincoln Club hosted its first in-person banquet since the COVID pandemic began two years ago. Nearly 400 people attended the sold-out Republican event at The Corbin Center with keynote speakers Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, Congressman Hal Rogers, Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives, and Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers.
“I’m incredibly proud of our Republicans in southern and eastern Kentucky for standing firm on their conservative values when we need it the most. We have witnessed one crisis after another as liberal extremists attempt to steer our country in the wrong direction, so we must get out the conservative vote this year,” said Congressman Rogers. “We’re honored to welcome four new inductees into the Fifth District Lincoln Club’s Hall of Fame. Thanks to their diligent work, we are continuing to see Republican registrations rise across the state.”
Each year, the Fifth District Lincoln Club honors men and women from across Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District who serve as tireless advocates for the conservative principles of the Republican party. Some well-known Hall of Fame inductees include Rogers, McConnell, and former U.S. Senator Jim Bunning.
"It was an honor to join the Fifth District Lincoln Club for their first banquet in two years and speak to the dedicated Republican leaders of Eastern and Southeastern Kentucky. This year's elections are incredibly important, so it was heartening to witness so many Kentuckians gathered to defend the Commonwealth's conservative principles," said Senator McConnell. "I was proud to welcome four new conservative leaders into the Fifth District Lincoln Club's Hall of Fame and help pay tribute to the late Nancy Mitchell, whose hard work to promote the Republican Party in the Fifth District was unparalleled."
On Saturday, the following leaders were inducted into the club's historic Hall of Fame: Conley Gregory, a Republican Party leader from Wayne County; Allison Ball, 38th Treasurer of Kentucky; Manuel Montgomery, Republican Chairman of Magoffin County; and Bill Deaton, long-time entrepreneur and Republican leader from Laurel County.
This year, the club posthumously awarded the inaugural “Nancy Mitchell Women in Leadership Award” in memory of Nancy Mitchell from Corbin, who lost her battle to cancer last year. Mitchell served as Vice President of the Kentucky Federation of Republican Women, Vice Chair of the Republican Party of Knox County, and in 2012 was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame alongside her husband, Bob Mitchell. She also built her own successful business, the Mitchell Tax and Accounting Firm. Congressman Rogers presented the award to Mitchell's husband and youngest daughter.
“We are deeply honored to accept this award in Nancy’s memory. She brought so much joy to everyone that she was around, and she adamantly supported women in leadership,” said Bob Mitchell. “This award will allow her to continue inspiring women across our region.”
