The 69th annual NIBROC Festival came to a close Saturday night. The festival featured its traditional highlights, minus the pageant. A parade on Kentucky Avenue Thursday evening kicked off the festival entertainment. The ever popular volleyball tournament was a crowd pleaser all throughout the festival. Rhythm City Groove headlined the musical acts on Friday night, also playing throughout the festival were Sydney Adams, County Wide, My Finest Hour, Aaron Walker Band, and Kelly Caldwell and Kashmere. Carnival rides and vendors were also features throughout the festival. | Photos by Erin Cox

