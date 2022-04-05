The current May Day queen, Kaiden Walden, as part of her platform created the Read Like Royalty reading competition at Corbin Primary School. She wanted to encourage reading in younger children. The reading competition required the students to keep logs of the books that they read, or for non-readers that the parents read to them, for the month of March. The boy and girl from each grade level, kindergarten through third grade, that read the most books would be crowned King and Queen, respectively, of their grade. In addition, if a child read at least five books, he/she won an ice cream that was donated by Forcht Bank. The winners of this competition were: Kindergarten King Grayson Grubb and Queen Arianna Lewis, First Grade King Lucas Liford and Queen Blair Terrell, Second Grade King Eli Osborne and Queen Kinsley Trett, Third Grade King Trenton Rapier and Queen Gabby Sanders. Two students read 140 books each. Walden also would read to each class of one grade once a week throughout March. | Photos contributed

