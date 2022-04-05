The current May Day queen, Kaiden Walden, as part of her platform created the Read Like Royalty reading competition at Corbin Primary School. She wanted to encourage reading in younger children. The reading competition required the students to keep logs of the books that they read, or for non-readers that the parents read to them, for the month of March. The boy and girl from each grade level, kindergarten through third grade, that read the most books would be crowned King and Queen, respectively, of their grade. In addition, if a child read at least five books, he/she won an ice cream that was donated by Forcht Bank. The winners of this competition were: Kindergarten King Grayson Grubb and Queen Arianna Lewis, First Grade King Lucas Liford and Queen Blair Terrell, Second Grade King Eli Osborne and Queen Kinsley Trett, Third Grade King Trenton Rapier and Queen Gabby Sanders. Two students read 140 books each. Walden also would read to each class of one grade once a week throughout March. | Photos contributed
featured
2021 May Day Queen Walden encourages reading with Read Like Royalty competition
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Alma P. Lundy, age 95, of Corbin, KY, passed away on Monday April 4, 2022, in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in Corbin, the daughter of the late Felix Pace and Mattie Yeager Pace. Alma was a retired office manager with South Central Bell after more than 30years working for the telephone c…
Most Popular
Articles
- Go Time, Moe's Southwest Grill under construction off Exit 29
- School district investigating after racially insensitive photo
- THE WAY IT IS: In case you didn't know, Kentucky's Chase Estep is a heck of a baseball player
- 17 vying for May Day Queen
- London man dies in crash after fleeing from police
- 9 candidates in the running for May Day Tiny Queen
- London’s Brooks Kidd headed to Hollywood after ‘American Idol’ audition
- STRONG START: Corbin's boys' team, South Laurel's girls' team take home first-place honors during South Laurel All-Comers Meet
- Williamsburg BOE recognizes secretary Sandy Brown for response to recent bomb threat
- BREAKING NEWS: Brock to serve life in prison without parole
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.