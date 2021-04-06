Spring is here and in Corbin it is again time for one of the season’s most traditional events: the GFWC Kentucky Ossoli Club’s May Day Festival.
This year’s 78th May Day Festival will, again, like last year, be a virtual event.
The May Day Festival is a fund raising event for the Ossoli Club. All proceeds are used to fund community service projects, and a portion each year is donated to the school classes participating in the program. Even though May Day was a virtual event last year and the school classes weren’t able to participate, the Ossoli Club was still able to donate funds to the classes. Through the years, monetary votes for the young ladies competing for May Day Queen and May Day Tiny Queen have enabled the Ossoli Club to fund or contribute to community organizations, projects, and events. Examples include: Corbin School system’s theater programs, the Carnegie Center, Corbin Cares, Corbin School system’s Family Resource Centers, Team Kentucky, Corbin Public Library, Baptist Health Foundation, Corbin Senior Citizens, the Empty Stocking Fund, and the Lion’s Club.
Members of the business community are helping us publicize our event by posting candidate pictures in their respective businesses.
All donations are tax deductible and can be made by mail or online. As it was last year, there are no “voting boxes” in the local businesses. If you want to donate online, go to the Ossoli Club’s website, ossoliclubofcorbin.com, and select your candidate. If voting by mail, write your check to the Ossoli Foundation, indicate your candidate choice on the memo line, and mail to the Ossoli Foundation, PO Box 2544, Corbin, KY 40702. Fundraising will begin on April 9 and end at noon on Friday, April 30.
Weather permitting, on May 8, at a time to be announced, there will be a parade of the Queens and their courts through downtown Corbin.
The following young ladies are candidates for May Day Queen, 2021:
Catelin Elise Ball, daughter of Collin and Catherine Ball, is 15 years old. She enjoys swimming, piano, and traveling. This Gold Award Girl Scout is a member of the Piranhas and Corbin High School swim teams. Her additional memberships include the Knox Promise Neighborhood and Interact Leadership Team, Corbin High School Concert Choir and Immanuel Baptist Church’s Group 99. Monogram This is her host business.
Savanah Lynn Blankenship is the daughter of Josh Blankenship and is 15 years old. She is a member of the Corbin High School Concert Band, Marching Band and the Pep Band. Her host business is Hinkle Printing.
Riley Claire Childers is the 15-year-old daughter of Todd and Millie Childers. Riley’s hobbies and activities include soccer, hiking, track and traveling. Forcht Bank on Master Street is her host business.
Brianica Lynn Childress is the daughter of Brian and Rebecca Childress. This 16-year-old enjoys painting, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. She is a member of the Corbin High School Academic Team, National Art Honors Society and is serving as the Corbin High School Sophomore Class secretary. Her host business is Corbin Flower Shop.
Kamryn Jeanna Frazier is 15 years old. Her parents are Lindsey and Chad Frazier. She is a member of Horizon Volleyball, Corbin High School volleyball and participates in Group 99 at Immanuel Baptist Church. Hometown Bank, on Falls Highway, is her host business.
Madison Guiher, daughter of Heather Hyden and Robert Guiher, is 16 years old. She enjoys singing, reading, dancing and going to church. Her memberships include the Knox Promise Neighborhood Leadership Team and the Corbin High School dance team. She also is a member of the Creative Writing Club and president of the SkillsteamUSA. Her host business is Corbin 1 Hour Cleaners.
Mary Hope Jackson is the 16-year-old daughter of Brent and Jenni Lou Jackson. Her hobbies include working with flowers and plants, caring for animals and being outside. She’s a member of Corbin High School’s Cross Country and Track Teams, Promise Neighborhood Club and Group 99 at Immanuel Baptist Church. Morton’s Drug Store is her host business.
Candace Lillie Keith, daughter of Curtis and Crystal Keith, is 16 years old. Her hobbies include music, drawing, painting, playing with her dogs (Coco and Lady), and hanging out with her friends. She’s a member of the Corbin High School Tennis Team, and the National Art Honor Society. Gibson’s Music is her host business.
Makenna Kate Sevier is the 16-year-old daughter of Kim and Chris Kemper. She enjoys crossfit, working and spending time with family and friends. Whitaker Bank on Master Street is her host business.
Kaiden Walden, daughter of Rob and Kim Walden, is 16 years old. Her memberships include: Corbin High School Varsity Soccer, Kentucky United Soccer, Immanuel Baptist Church Youth Group, Corbin High School track team, the National Art Honors Society, and FBLA. Her host business is Creative Touch Jewelry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.