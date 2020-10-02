WHITLEY COUNTY — During a special called meeting Friday afternoon, the Whitley County Fiscal Court reaffirmed the 2020 tax rates for the Whitley County Health Department.
“As most of you know, on Monday, the 21st, the Board of Health met and passed a resolution revising the tax rate back to the 4 cents per $100 value that it has been for many years in the past,” the Director of the Whitley County Health Department Marcy Rein said to the court on Friday.
The fiscal court had previously disapproved a tax rate increase to 5 cents per $100 valuation for the Public Health Taxing District in June and as recent as Sept. 15.
Whitley County Judge Executive Pat White Jr. had said in past fiscal court meetings that he believed the health department was attempting to raise the tax rate at the direction of leadership in Frankfort, noting that he believed it was to help rectify issues with the state retirement system.
“Frankly I don't think local property taxes should be used to pay the state retirement systems failings. That's a state created issue and that state needs to correct it,” he said during September’s fiscal court meeting.
“Marcy and I have already talked a little bit on some legislative efforts to try and get the health department some help with their retirement issues,” White said on Friday. “I know some recent changes have really made it hard on the health department, especially as we go into the next fiscal year. We’re hopeful that we can all work together and help improve that situation with the health department.”
The fiscal court also passed two resolutions that would see the court purchase a new dump truck for the county through a Kentucky Association of Counties (KACO) lease.
White mentioned that the court had looked into purchasing a new dump truck during its equipment project last year, but were unable to find one as trucks were selling too fast, and for too much money.
“We try to keep one pretty new truck to keep our stockpiles of gravel up,” White explained to the court. “It’s a highway truck on the interstate all the time.”
The court has paid off the lease of its most recently purchased dump truck, which is seven-years-old at this point, and White said that it would be entered into the county’s rotation once the new dump truck is purchased.
The new Mack dump truck is similar to other trucks already owned by the county, except that it is an automatic transmission. The lease for the new truck will be for seven years, and will cost $147,000.
White explained that the the truck was not a bid item, as it is a state-contract priced truck.
“This is something that we have taken advantage of a lot with purchasing these new vehicles. I looked at 2019 model online a few minutes ago, and it was $163,000,” noted White. “So we really get a lot of advantage from that government discount, and it makes a lot of sense for us to take advantage of that.”
White said he expected that the new dump truck could be delivered to Whitley County as early as next week.
In other fiscal court news, the fiscal court approved:
- Resolution 2020-32, a flex fund blacktop agreement.
“This allows us to move forward with [black top paving projects] with the grant money that we get to do that, it comes from flex funding,” explained White, later adding, “The money on flex funds went back up some, closer to the original number we had back in the early spring last year. Road-fund revenues have not declined at the level that was forecasted, so that was good.”
- Resolution 2020-33, a resolution designating an applicant agent.
White explained that certain grant applications, especially with the organization FEMA, require that each applicant have an appointed applicant agent.
Amber Owens, the Director of County Projects, had been serving in that role and was designated by the court to continue to do so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.