2 Whitley County students earn KYTC civil engineering scholarship

WHITLEY COUNTY — Congratulations to McKinley Chute and Luke Baker for being selected to receive the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Civil Engineering Scholarship.
Currently there are 80 scholarship openings each year and they are filled with returning students and new students. KYTC awards 10-20 scholarships to new students each year who are either attending or planning to attend the University of Kentucky (UK), Western Kentucky University (WKU), or University of Louisville J. B. Speed School of Engineering (UofL) to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering (BSCE). Students may also attend pre-engineering courses at Kentucky State University (KSU), Kentucky Community and Technical College System, or other Kentucky state colleges or universities, and then finish their Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering at UK, WKU, or UofL.
The Civil Engineering Scholarship can be worth over $59,000. Some of the benefits during and after completion of the Scholarship Program are: 4-year scholarship: $7,200/semester for freshmen and sophomores; $7,600/semester for juniors and seniors; job placement after graduation in a potentially rewarding and lucrative career
To qualify, Chute and Baker had to meet certain guidelines, (1) Be graduates of an accredited Kentucky high school, or high school graduates who are residents of Kentucky, and (2) Meet admission requirements of the university and its respective engineering department.
Selections were made on a statewide competitive basis according to the following criteria: Scholastic standing; Recommendations; Input from the universities, KYTC staff and management; and a minimum composite American College Test (ACT) score.
Chute and Baker will begin their engineering journey this summer. They both will attend the University of Kentucky in the fall.
