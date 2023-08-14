GRAY — Two people are dead as the result of a single-vehicle crash that occurred last Friday evening in the Gray community of Knox County.
The crash is being investigated by Kentucky State Police Post 10. In his initial post Friday regarding the accident, KSP Post 10 Public Affairs Officer Shane Jacobs reported that a pickup truck left the roadway and struck a tree before catching fire — shutting down the northbound lanes of US 25E.
An alternate route was set up to bypass the collision until that portion of the highway could be reopened.
The names of the victims have not been released as of Monday evening. Trp. Jacobs told The Times-Tribune that the trooper leading the investigation is awaiting the medical examiner’s notification to the coroner about identification. Next of kin have also yet to be notified, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.