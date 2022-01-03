CORBIN — Two Corbin men were arrested after a suspicious persons report on Dec. 28 at Red Roof Inn in Corbin.
Leslie Lawson, 54, and Johnny R. Smith, 50, are facing several charges after Corbin Police Department investigated the call at 11:28 p.m.
K-9 Officer Estes Rhodes found Lawson digging through the bed of a white Ford F-150, according to a press release from the police department.
"When confronted by Rhodes, Lawson fled the scene," the report said.
While searching the area, Rhodes then found Smith laying on the ground about 25 feet from the white truck. Smith was arrested without incident.
K-9 Lucy was deployed and after a brief search, she located Lawson. He was then arrested without incident.
Lawson and Smith were both taken to Whitley County Detention Center.
After further investigation, several green totes of merchandise that had been reported stolen from a semi trailer parked at the Best Western motel in Corbin on Dec. 6 were found at Lawson's Laurel County residence.
Lawson was charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking over $1,000, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, and possession of burglary tools.
Smith was charged with theft by unlawful taking from an automobile over $1,000 and first-degree criminal mischief.
According to the press release, several other items that are believed to be stolen were located at Lawson's residence and more charges are expected.
