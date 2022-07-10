2 arrested on drug-related charges

Two individuals are facing multiple drug-related charges after being discovered along a highway in Corbin early Sunday morning.
The Whitley City Sheriff's Department reports that Danny Joe Smith, 40, of Corbin and Michelle Renea Faulkner, 38, of Richmond were arrested and charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, third-degree Possession of Controlled Substance, and Trafficking in Marijuana.
The charges stem from an incident which began around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. According to the sheriff's department, Deputy Brentley Patrick and Williamsburg Police Officer Bryson Lawson were on routine patrol when they observed a vehicle parked in a wooded area alongside the ramp to KY 3041 from KY 26 in Corbin.
While investigating, the officers made contact with a Faulkner and could hear limbs cracking in the woodline. Further investigation led to the discovery of Smith lying in a thicket close to where Faulkner was originally standing. Also in the vegetation was a backpack which contained, according to the sheriff's department, a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and other drugs as well as paraphernalia associated with trafficking methamphetamine.
Patrolman William Stewart from Corbin City Police Department assisted on scene.
Upon his arrest, Smith was also served with multiple arrest warrants from Whitley and Knox counties — including an indictment warrant for Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.
At press time, Smith and Faulkner remained lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
