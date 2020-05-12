WILLIAMSBURG -- After a month-long investigation, two Tennessee men were arrested for an incident that happened at a Williamsburg motel on March 28.
On May 1, 18-year-old Hunter Z. Cole and 20-year-old Zachary T. Munsey, both of Knoxville, Tennessee, were arrested at their residence and taken into custody by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and Deputies with the Knox County (TN) Sheriff's Office.
Williamsburg Police obtained arrest warrants for both suspects, after a one-month investigation that was initiated on March 29 within the city limits. According to Williamsburg Police Department, both suspects had unlawful sexual contact with a minor under the age of 16, and it involved illegal controlled substances.
WPD Officer Dorman Patrick Jr. and Detective David Rowe jointly conducted the investigation which led to the arrests. Both suspects were lodged in the Knox County (TN) Jail and were brought to the Whitley County Detention Center on Friday.
Agencies assisting with the investigation consisted of A.H.I.D.T.A (Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area), the London FBI, the Knoxville (TN) Police Department and the Whitley County Commonwealth Attorney's Office. WPD Officer Steven Hill assisted also.
Cole is facing charges of prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor, three counts of possession/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (Illegal controlled substance, victim under 16 years old), and second-degree rape.
Munsey is facing charges of second-degree sexual abuse and first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal controlled substance, victim under 16 years old).
Press release provided by Williamsburg Police Department.
