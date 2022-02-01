KNOX COUNTY - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear was accompanied by state and local leaders in visiting Knox Central High School and delivering more than $2.4 million to Knox and Whitley counties to be used to provide clean drinking water and improved sewer and wastewater systems.
“We’re announcing several major projects today that will address critical infrastructure and it’ll do it through grants,” Gov. Beshear told the crowd assembled in the high school’s gymnasium. “In other words, making improvements that help the lives of our people without raising anybody’s water bill,” he added.
The money being awarded was made possible through the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program, which is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The $250 million is administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA) and was appropriated at the close of the 2021 General Assembly through a bi-partisan agreement.
“This represents one of the more positive aspects of the 2021 General Assembly,” said Senate President Robert Stivers, whose district includes both Knox and Whitley counties. “In a truly bipartisan way, we were able to put these funds to good use rebuilding infrastructure for Kentucky residents for generations.”
The Knox County Utility Commission will receive $1,143,833 to replace an outdated water line, and install a 350-gallon-per-minute booster pump station and a master meter pit. The project will provide the commission with an alternate water source and the ability to support the City of Barbourville during emergencies, such as flooding.
“On behalf of Knox County and myself I would like to sincerely thank Gov. Beshear for funding cleaner water and transportation improvement projects for our community,” said Knox County Judge/Executive Mike Mitchell. “When we come together to invest in our region and help our families stay safe, we embody the meaning of Team Kentucky.”
In Whitley County, the Cumberland Falls Highway Water District will use the $332,958 awarded to it to replace approximately 39,300 feet of water lines and extend service to approximately 20 underserved residences. The district also will use the funds to replace a master meter, purchase automatic meter reading and data processing equipment.
The City of Williamsburg will use its $332,958 of awarded money to replace existing sanitary lift station originally designed to serve the Kentucky Splash Water Park and the Whitley County Detention Center. The Whitley County Water District will use its $332,958 to replace deteriorating water lines in 11 areas of its distribution system, extend water service to 230 underserved households, extend a transmission main and install a pressure-reducing valve station.
The Whitley County Fiscal Court, which was also awarded $332,958, will use the funds to help the Knox County Utility Commission extend approximately 25,960 linear feet of main water line to serve customers in Whitley County, including 50 unserved households.
“We are stronger and better when we work together,” said Whitley County Judge/Executive Pat White, Jr., noting how the Whitley County Fiscal Court was giving money to the Knox County Utility Commission to assist those in eastern Whitley County. “Those kind of things do not get done if local leaders don’t cooperate together,” Judge White added.
While making the announcements, Gov. Beshear also announced $95,800 in funding for transportation improvements in Knox County to include the resurfacing of nearly 1.5 miles across three roads: Oak Hill Road, Old Farm Road and Standard Avenue.
“The most important cargo that we ever put in our cars are our children,” Gov. Beshear said. “Making sure your roads are safe for your families is absolutely critical to every branch of state government.”
The Governor also said he would recommend a $90,000 award from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to support high-speed internet expansion in Knox County, a request Representative Tom O’Dell Smith had been pushing him for, he said. During the announcements, Smith said he could remember hearing of local students having to visit Walmart to connect to the store’s wifi in an attempt to attend virtual classes and complete homework.
“And that broke my heart,” Rep. Smith said, adding that he considers internet access as important as other utilities. “I promise you we will do our best to get it funded and you get broadband into your home,” he added and told the crowd.
If approved by ARC, the project would design and build two miles of fiber to offer high-speed internet access in the Ramsey Branch area, one of the county’s most underserved and unserved areas when it comes to internet accessibility, officials said.
“This is how we bridge the digital divide that locks too many of our people out of work or education opportunities, and I am so happy to endorse this important project,” said Gov. Beshear.
