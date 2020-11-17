Corbin hosted its first half marathon on Saturday with the Colonel Sanders Half Marathon hosted by the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission. The inaugural Colonel Sanders Half Marathon had 199 runners finish the race with 35 percent of whom came from out of state.
The male overall winner was Collin Wesco with a time of 1:18.50 to complete the 13.1 miles. Austin Terrell and Jonah Black were the second and third male finishers, respectively.
The overall female winner was Emma Kate Carloftis with a time of 1:31.31. Kellene Tuner and Samantha Hurst were the second and third female finishers, respectively.
The Masters male winner was Kevin Black and the Masters female winner was Marsha Morton.
The Grandmasters male winner was Don Andrews and Grandmasters female winner was Debbie Biddle.
Other winners:
Age 19 and under
Male
1st - Sean Simons
2nd - Zackery Horvath
3rd - Nolan Brock
Female
1st - Anna Gedritis
2nd - Nellie Ellis
3rd - Elise Terpstra
Age 20-29
Male
1st - Ricky Campbell
2nd - James Schweizer
3rd - Johnathon Stevens
Female
1st - Joy Marshall
2nd - Jordan Jung
3rd - Hannah Janes
Age 30-39
Male
1st - Eddie Neel
2nd - Joe Buckles
3rd - Tim Prewitt
Female
1st - Billi Carson
2nd - Kayla Rose
3rd - Sharae Collins
Age 40-49
Male
1st - Renzo Lopez
2nd - Dereck McIntosh
3rd - Eric Harshman
Female
1st - Michelle Morton
2nd - Shelly Stanko
3rd - Elizabeth Robinson
Age 50-59
Male
1st - Timothy Rutherford
2nd - John Walker
3rd - Wendell Patterson
Female
1st - Lisa Richardson
2nd - Missy Reid
3rd - Kim Gregory
Age 60+
Male
1st - Masaya Imai
2nd - Tim Bailey
3rd - Barry Mercer
Female
1st - Melissa Finley
2nd - Eliose Lamons
3rd - Rhona Knight
