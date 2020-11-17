Corbin hosted its first half marathon on Saturday with the Colonel Sanders Half Marathon hosted by the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission. The inaugural Colonel Sanders Half Marathon had 199 runners finish the race with 35 percent of whom came from out of state.

The male overall winner was Collin Wesco with a time of 1:18.50 to complete the 13.1 miles. Austin Terrell and Jonah Black were the second and third male finishers, respectively.

The overall female winner was Emma Kate Carloftis with a time of 1:31.31. Kellene Tuner and Samantha Hurst were the second and third female finishers, respectively.

The Masters male winner was Kevin Black and the Masters female winner was Marsha Morton.

The Grandmasters male winner was Don Andrews and Grandmasters female winner was Debbie Biddle.

Other winners:

Age 19 and under

Male

1st - Sean Simons

2nd - Zackery Horvath

3rd - Nolan Brock

Female

1st - Anna Gedritis

2nd - Nellie Ellis

3rd - Elise Terpstra

Age 20-29

Male

1st - Ricky Campbell

2nd - James Schweizer

3rd - Johnathon Stevens

Female

1st - Joy Marshall

2nd - Jordan Jung

3rd - Hannah Janes

Age 30-39

Male

1st - Eddie Neel

2nd - Joe Buckles

3rd - Tim Prewitt

Female

1st - Billi Carson

2nd - Kayla Rose

3rd - Sharae Collins

Age 40-49

Male

1st - Renzo Lopez

2nd - Dereck McIntosh

3rd - Eric Harshman

Female

1st - Michelle Morton

2nd - Shelly Stanko

3rd - Elizabeth Robinson

Age 50-59

Male

1st - Timothy Rutherford

2nd - John Walker

3rd - Wendell Patterson

Female

1st - Lisa Richardson

2nd - Missy Reid

3rd - Kim Gregory

Age 60+

Male

1st - Masaya Imai

2nd - Tim Bailey

3rd - Barry Mercer

Female

1st - Melissa Finley

2nd - Eliose Lamons

3rd - Rhona Knight

