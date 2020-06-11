191 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths reported

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A total of 191 new cases of the coronavirus were announced Wednesday during Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily briefing.
That brings the total to 11,883 overall. Robertson County remains the only one of Kentucky’s 120 counties without a positive case.
“This week we’ve seen cases increase, we’ve seen some days that it is lower, and today we’re right in between,” he said. What we’ll be looking for now is are we going to jump up and down as we move forward, do we find a new plateau with the additional testing we’re doing, are we finding more asymptomatic cases? We have to look at all of that.”
Beshear also reported seven new deaths on Wednesday, which makes the pandemic total 484. They include three victims in Logan County, and one each in Hardin, Jefferson, Larue and Simpson counties.
A total of 145 long-term care centers, such as nursing homes, have now seen positive cases. The total number of cases since the coronavirus outbreak began are now 1,438 residents and 694 staff. There have also been 310 deaths among residents and three staff members.
Also on Wednesday, it was announced that churches can now increase their capacity for in-person services to 50 percent of capacity.
Some of the guidance that had been in effect when places of worship were allowed to reopen on May 20 remain in effect.
For more guidance, go to kycovid19.ky.gov, click on the “Healthy at Work” button and scroll down to June 10, Places of Worship 2.0.
Beshear says he will have another briefing on Thursday but doesn’t plan to have one again until Monday.
